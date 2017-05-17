Teen charged in hate crime arson

By Published:

SCHODACK, N.Y. (WNYT) Schodack Police in New York say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a racist arson and graffiti case.

He’s now charged with 10 felonies including arson and burglary.

“The subject is a 15-year-old male and his age prevents us from using what’s called a hate crime designation in these crimes. However, because of the circumstances, we consider this to be a hate crime,” explained Chief Joseph Belardo with the Schodack Police Department.

He says tips from the community really helped in the swift arrest.

“People in the neighborhood wanted to see this solved as much as we did,” acknowledged Belardo.

Two days after Laquane Madison and his family discovered their garage torched and painted with what he would soon learn was a swastika and the “N” word, an arrest was made.

Madison says he also saw he “N” word spray painted on his home during the fire. Luckily, no one was hurt.

