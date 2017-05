SAYRE, Oklahoma (NBC NEWS) – A close call for drivers Tuesday in Oklahoma’s storms was caught on camera.

In the video you can see a truck hit a wet spot in the road, lose control and slide into the median.

The truck nearly collided with an oncoming vehicle.

When the video is slowed down you can see the truck is just feet from a major collision.

But instead the guardrail stops the truck and oncoming traffic is just showered in mud.