Warm weather keeping AC repair crews busy

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The recent warm-up has people firing up their air conditioners, but not all of them are turning back on.

Air conditioners can last between 15 to 20 years. That’s only if they are taken care of on a year-to-year basis.

“We can get anywhere from 10-20 calls or more a day,” said Baker Heating & Cooling repair technician, Ray Carpenter.

That’s only in the last few days. Carpenter expects that number to go up as it gets warmer.

“Sometimes to the point where it just gets completely out of control. It will be hard to make appointments.”

There are multiple things you can do to make sure your air conditioning is ready for the summer months.

Check the filters

Cycle the unit’s blowers

Monitor electrical wear and tear

Clean the “fins” , that’s the exterior vent

Power down AC unit if possible during winter

Make sure the AC unit is on level ground

Clean the Evaporator Coil

Carpenter says all of the above can be and should be checked yearly.

“You get routine maintenance done to your car. You get tune-ups and you get oil changes. This is routine maintenance as well,” said Carpenter.

He commonly sees natural build-up of dirt and yard debris on broken AC units and suggests yearly check-ups.

Something Mary Pfeiffer does before each summer.

“Air conditioning is like my life-support system in the summer. We would not want to be without it,” said Pfeiffer.