Arizona kids say man dressed as a clown chased them with an ax

NBC4 Staff Published:

GLENDALE, AZ (WCMH) — Police are searching for the person in Arizona who was wore a mask and chased children with an ax.

“I turned around an all of a sudden I see a clown go by and then he just starts running at me,” one of the kids, Dominic, told KNXV.

Police tweeted a photo of the suspected weapon and mask the man was wearing that were found in a nearby field.

“My son was crying, in tears, almost out of breath,” Jennifer Moody, one of the children’s mothers told KNXV.

None of the kids were injured, but police are now investigating whether the man was just trying to scare the kids or really trying to hurt someone.

“This isn’t a game. These are our children and our children should be safe,” said Moody.

