SWAT teams called to scene in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Maytal Levi)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and the SWAT team were called to the intersection of Alverno Avenue.and St. Charles Avenue.

Fairborn Police are also on the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they saw a man being taken away in handcuffs. It is not yet known the nature of the situation or why the man was seen in handcuffs.

Police dogs are also in the area. Neighbors tell 2 NEWS this is unisial for the neoghborhood.

We are working to learn more about this situation and will keep you updated as more information is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s