SWAT teams called to scene in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and the SWAT team were called to the intersection of Alverno Avenue.and St. Charles Avenue.

Fairborn Police are also on the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they saw a man being taken away in handcuffs. It is not yet known the nature of the situation or why the man was seen in handcuffs.

Police dogs are also in the area. Neighbors tell 2 NEWS this is unisial for the neoghborhood.

We are working to learn more about this situation and will keep you updated as more information is available.