Dispatch confirms child shot in Dayton

Dayton police are on the scene of a shooting involving a child. (WDTN Photo/Darren King).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are on the scene of a shooting involving a child.

According to the 911 call, a 7-year-old boy was shot in the 3800 block of Lori Sue Ave. in Dayton Thursday morning.

Police dispatch confirmed a child under age 9 was shot. We are working to learn the condition of the child who was shot.

The shooting location is within 0.1 miles of Rosa Parks School. We reached out to Dayton Public Schools. They tell us the school was put on lockdown for a short time, as requested by the Dayton Police Department. The lockdown has been lifted and normal school activity has resumed.

This is a developing story, and we will post new information to this story as we get it.

