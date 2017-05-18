Doctor, nurses charged in California with child sexual abuse

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.

Watsonville police Capt. Jorge Zamora said Thursday that Dr. James Kohut, Emily Stephens and Rashel Brandon have been arrested and charged with sex crimes with children.

Doctor, nurses arrested View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This undated photo provided by the Watsonville Police Department shows Rashel Brandon. Brandon, a Dominican Hospital nurse, was arrested in Watsonville, Calif, May 9, 2017, and has been charged with eight felony counts of child sex abuse, including sodomy, oral copulation, and forcing lewd acts. (Watsonville Police Department via AP) This May 12, 2017, photo provided by Pima County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Emily Stephens, a nurse living in Tucson, Ariz. Stephens was arrested on May 12, on suspicion of sexually assaulting children in California earlier this month. (Pima County Sheriff's Department via AP) This undated photo provided by the Watsonville Police Department shows Dr. James Kohut. Kohut, a longtime neurosurgeon in Santa Cruz at Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center, as well as Dominican Hospital., was arrested Sunday, May 14, 2017, at his home in Santa Cruz, Calif, on multiple charges involving child sexual abuse. (Watsonville Police Department via AP)

Zamora said the children have been placed in protective custody. It was unclear if the suspects are represented by lawyers.

Zamora said investigators were given a video they say shows the abuse and was recorded in a nearby hotel.

Zamora declined to discuss relationships among the defendants and children.

Watsonville is 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of San Francisco.