Dump truck overturns onto car, burying it in stones

By Published:
In this Monday, May 15, 2017, photo provided by the Manchester Township Police Department, a car is covered with gravel after a dump truck overturned in Manchester, N.J., and spilled its load on the car. Police said that 24-year-old Andrea Penna, of Whiting, N.J., was trapped underneath stone and debris after the roof of her car collapsed on top of her. Penna and her passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries, as did the driver of the dump truck. (Manchester Township Police Department via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — A dump truck overturned and spilled its load of stone on top of a car in New Jersey, and authorities say the driver had to be dug out to be rescued.

Police in Manchester Township said that 24-year-old Andrea Penna, of Whiting, was trapped underneath stone and debris after the roof of her car collapsed on top of her Monday.

Penna and her passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries, as did the driver of the dump truck. The passenger of the car was able to get out on her own.

Police say the truck struck the Nissan as it was making a left turn and then overturned onto the car’s roof, spilling its load on top.

State police, state department of corrections employees and other motorists stopped to dig the car out.

The crash is under investigation.

In this Monday, May 15, 2017, photo provided by the Manchester Township Police Department, a car is covered with gravel after a dump truck overturned in Manchester, N.J., and spilled its load on the car. Police said that 24-year-old Andrea Penna, of Whiting, N.J., was trapped underneath stone and debris after the roof of her car collapsed on top of her. Penna and her passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries, as did the driver of the dump truck. (Manchester Township Police Department via AP)

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s