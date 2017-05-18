Hearing set in officer’s retrial in traffic stop killing

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing enters court for the first time since his mistrial in Cincinatti. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with the murder of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Leslie Ghiz, the judge now presiding in the police shooting case plans to discuss the second trial for Tensing. Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning, Dec. 12, hearing on Tensing’s retrial. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pretrial hearing is set in the upcoming murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) scheduled a hearing for Thursday that’s expected to cover juror anonymity and news media access.

Jury selection in the case of ex-University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing is scheduled to begin May 25th.

Tensing’s first trial last year ended in a hung jury. Jurors’ identities were shielded in that case.

Ghiz imposed a gag order on participants shortly after taking over the retrial.

She plans a May 26th hearing on evidence issues including whether Tensing’s undershirt with a Confederate flag emblem should be admitted.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

