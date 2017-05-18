Honda dominates Indianapolis 500 practice

Associated Press Published:
Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis , Indianapolis, IN Thursday May 18, 2017 ©2017 Walt Kuhn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jay Howard topped the speed charts at Indianapolis 500 practice Thursday with a fast lap of 226.744 mph while Honda cars claimed nine of the fastest 11 speeds during the session.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 winner at Indy, was second fastest at 225.826 mph while teammates Marco Andretti (225.709) and Fernando Alonso (225.619) were third and fourth. Alonso, a veteran in Formula One, will be making his debut in the May 28 race.

Josef Newgarden crashed early in the day when he lost control and hit the Turn 1 wall. He was later checked and released from the track’s medical center and was fifth fastest at 225.445 on a day that saw retired NASCAR great Tony Stewart on pit row.

Speeds were lower the past two days due to warm and windy conditions, but things picked up Thursday. Friday is the final day of practice before qualifying this weekend.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s