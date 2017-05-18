Man charged with aggravated murder after wife’s body found

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder after the remains of his missing wife were found in a container outside Cleveland.

An indictment handed up Wednesday shows 27-seven-year-old Fahad Mohammed Saeed also faces kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse charges.

Saeed’s wife, 25-year-old Rosa Al-Dhannoon, was last seen Oct. 16 at her Lakewood apartment. She was reported missing three days later. The container was found Monday near a ravine in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn. A medical examiner has confirmed the remains are Al-Dhannoon’s.

A Lakewood Municipal Court judge in late January sentenced Saeed to six months in jail after find him guilty of violating a protective order.

Saeed’s attorney in the Lakewood case couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.