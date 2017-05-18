Man taken to hospital following Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police are investigating following a shooting.

It happened in the area of Brumbaugh Boulevard near Stein Way.

The call came in as a person who had reportedly been shot.

The male victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police aren’t commenting on the man’s condition.

The scene spanned an intersection in a Trotwood neighborhood.

Trotwood Police tell 2NEWS they’re hoping to receive information from the victim, and begin their investigation.

