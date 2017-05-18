Neighbors “shocked” by shooting of two children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two children were shot at their home in Dayton. Their mother is behind bars, after police say she pulled the trigger.

The children are in critical condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital after a neighbor found them lying on the ground, outside their Lori Sue Avenue home, with gunshot wounds.

Their mother, Claudena Helton was wandering nearby, naked.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified described the scene: “I go across the street and I look back at the neighbor and she says, ‘she shot them, she shot them!’ So I walked up closer, I saw the little boy, and he was shot. And I walked over and looked at the little girl, she was shot. The mother comes back outside just walking in circles not really – so I walked up to her, she didn’t have a weapon or anything, so I just walked up to her and kept repeating: ‘It’s okay. It’s okay.'”

The eight year old girl and six year old boy were shot to the head.

The neighbor said she was alerted to the incident by her son.

“My son said mom something’s going on outside. I said what do you mean? He said, ‘well the girl across the street laid her son out in the driveway and she’s naked!'”

Neighbors covered Helton with a sheet, as police arrived.

“She was never aggressive. I mean I think she was zoned [out]. She wouldn’t even blink,” the neighbor said.

Helton has been charged with child endangerment in the past, according to police. She’s now facing two felonious assault charges.

The neighbor told us Helton was “eccentric” at times, but they never expected something like this to happen.

“It was a tragic day here on Lori Sue. I don’t know what caused this young lady to do what she did but it’s very tragic.”

A third child, an eleven year old girl was also in the home when the shooting occurred – but she was not injured.