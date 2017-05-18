New fitness studios to open at Austin Landing

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two new fitness studios and an organic restaurant are set to open at Austin Landing this year.

The development is still under construction as developers work to add more to the property, piece by piece.

Set to open, this year: two fitness studios called CycleBar and Orangetheory Fitness.

An organic restaurant called CoreLife Eatery is also in the works.

CycleBar is scheduled to open 200 locations around the county, this year.

Franchise owner Steve Zubrzycki said the Austin Landing location will be its first one in Dayton.

“It’ll have 50 bikes; It will have multi-tiered stadium style seating, and every single ride will be choreographed to music through a state of the art sound system,” he said.

“In fact, we’ll even have a DJ booth right in the cycle theatre for special events.”

Zubrzycki said the first three weeks after opening will be free of charge.

VisCap Development President Larry Dillin said there was a demand for fitness studios at Austin Landing.

The 200 million dollar complex is nearly complete.

Dillin said it’s now just a matter of bringing in specialty tenants and buildings to create a more diverse product.

Once completed, Austin Landing will have 50 different shops and restaurants.

Three more restaurants are expected to be announced, in the future.

Developers say they want Austin Landing to be the “go to” hub for shopping, eating, and entertainment.