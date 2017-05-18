Ohio man fights child neglect charge for drinking at Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies also said the man’s son got a bad sunburn, as Brian Olmstead, 35, was allegedly getting drunk.

NBC Florida affiliate WESH spoke with the wife of a man accused of getting drunk at Walt Disney World and chasing after people with a stroller, yelling at them.

The Ohio father recently took his family on a trip to Disney World.

Olmstead is charged with child neglect and disturbing the peace.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Olmstead, who was apparently visiting Central Florida for his daughter’s cheerleading competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports, was visibly intoxicated while caring for his infant son, Blake, at their resort.

The report said Olmstead was escorted to his room from a poolside bar, but came back and threatened guests, allegedly charging them with his son’s stroller, shouting racial and homophobic slurs and allegedly telling a deputy that “Donald Trump was going to kill him.”

Officials said the events unfolded as Olmstead was watching his 7-month-old son, who witnesses described as being badly sunburned.

WESH spoke with Olmstead’s wife, Destiny, who said that police got it wrong. She said that her husband only had three drinks at the bar, was never cut off and became angry after a couple called him an unfit father. She said he never threatened anyone.

She also said that what may look like sunburn on the infant is actually eczema.

“He doesn’t have any type of severe sunburn, but he did get some sun. We’ve been at ESPN,” Destiny said. “It’s unfortunate, and now he’s going to get the help that he truly needs to get, but he’s a great father. He has a problem, and he’s addressing it, but it’s not something that happens all of the time.”