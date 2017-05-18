Police: Middletown parents overdose, leaving 3-month-old strapped in car seat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) – Two Middletown parents overdosed Thursday morning, leaving their 3-month-old baby strapped in a car seat inside a home, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Hill Avenue.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, report Investigators said a 5-year-old boy walked two blocks to his stepgrandfather’s house, knocked on the door and told him that his parents were dead.

The stepgrandfather called police, who responded to the child’s home.

Officials said they found two people, Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall, lying unconscious on the floor.

Johnson was given Narcan and woke up shortly afterward, police said. He told police that he used heroin and was handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser, an officer said.

Marshall was given seven doses of Narcan, but did not wake up, officials said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was revived.

Authorities said they found a white residue on a chair. It was sent to a lab for further testing.

Lee and Johnson face two charges of endangering children and one count of disorderly conduct with heroin.

Both are being held in the Middleton City Jail on $7,500 bonds.