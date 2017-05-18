Roger Ailes had strong roots in native Ohio, friends say

DAKE KANG , Associated Pres Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died. He was 77. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, file)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Friends and high school classmates of longtime Fox News CEO and Ohio native Roger Ailes say he was down-to-earth and never forgot his Midwestern roots.

The 77-year-old Ailes died Thursday morning at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ailes was born in Warren in northeast Ohio and attended Warren G. Harding High School. Classmates say he was a conservative Republican as a teenager and held strong beliefs.

Roger Ailes

Ailes built his fame and fortune in TV and politics in the power centers of New York and Washington, yet friends say he always stayed in touch and occasionally returned to Ohio for visits. They say he donated substantial amounts of money for hometown projects.

Ailes retreated to Florida after allegations of sexual harassment ended his Fox News career.

