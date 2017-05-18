Storm chasers follow possible tornado in Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK (AP) – Forecasters are predicting a tornado outbreak in the Southern Plains on Thursday, the latest in a stormy week that has raked the country’s midsection and left three people dead.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is classifying Thursday’s storm chances as high risk in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas – the most severe risk category. At midday, forecasters issued a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch for western Oklahoma and western north Texas as the storms began to gather steam.

Forecasters say the storms could bring significant and “intense” tornadoes to the Southern Plains. More storms are possible later in the day in the lower Great Lakes region.

Storms have battered the central United States all week, with deaths reported Tuesday in Oklahoma and Wisconsin, and in Iowa on Wednesday.