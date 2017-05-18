Tennessee teacher indicted on sex, obstruction charges

By Published:
Tad Cummins booking photo (source: Siskiyou County, Calif. Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee teacher who led police on a nationwide manhunt after taking a 15-year-old student has been indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury has charged Tad Cummins with taking a minor across state lines for sex and for obstruction of justice, according to prosecutors.

An FBI agent testified recently that the 50-year-old teacher told authorities that he had sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her. Afterward, a federal judge ordered him held until trial, saying Cummins was a fight risk and a danger to the community.

The health science teacher was arrested last month and the girl was found safe in a remote area of California. Cummins’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

