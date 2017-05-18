Trash disks wash ashore

(WAVY) The U.S. Navy is investigating after compacted trash disks similar to those made on its ships washed up on beaches on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Kill Devil Hills resident Heather Cremia says she has collected 17 discs.

“I want answers. I want to know why this happened, how they got away with it and how long this has been going on and I want it to end,” Cremia says.

Cremia says she found the first disc in Kill Devil Hills on April 27, and her friend found several other discs while working in Carova on Mother’s Day.

Ted Brown, with the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command, said the disks appear to be similar to those made on Navy ships to compress plastic waste for easy storage until a ship reaches port. Brown said ships are prohibited from dumping plastic into the ocean under Navy policy and environmental regulations.