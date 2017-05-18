Trump: Investigation “divides the country”

Published:

(NBC News) President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible ties between his campaign and Russia.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos, Mr. Trump described the investigation as “a total witch hunt” and went on to add “I think it divides the country, and I think we have a very divided country because of that and many other things.”

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel late Wednesday.

The decision was made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who briefed Senators behind closed doors on Thursday.

“The biggest legal change seems to be that Mr. Mueller is going to proceed forward with the idea of a criminal investigation,” Senator Lindsey Graham said afterward.

