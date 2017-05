COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified 18-year-old Jaret D. Vanhoose, of Covington as the victim in the Miami County crash.

It happened in the 7200 block of West Ingle Road around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Miami County Chief Deputy Steve Lord, deputies arrived quickly after the call for help came in. Deputies tried to remove the Vanhoose from the car while it was on fire.