Vittorio to step-down as UD baseball coach

DAYTON, Ohio – University of Dayton Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan has announced that baseball coach Tony Vittorio is stepping down following the season, which will conclude with this weekend’s three-game series with La Salle.

Vittorio will complete his 18th season as the Flyer baseball coach on Saturday. He is the program’s winningest coach with 460 wins. UD’s three conference championships – the Atlantic 10 regular season championship in 2009, and the A-10 regular season and tournament titles in 2012 – came during Vittorio’s tenure. The only NCAA appearance in school history came in 2012. He was the A-10 Coach of the Year in 2009.

“I want to thank (former UD Athletics Directors)Ted Kissell, Tim Wabler, and (current UD Associate VP for Athletics) Mike Kelly for taking a chance on a young energetic coach years ago, “Vittorio said. I would also like to thank the University of Dayton and the Dayton community for making Dayton a special home for my family. Through the years, my assistant coaches and baseball staff, along with several players and myself, took great pride in building a competitive program that became known as a championship program at one time. I wish we could have maintained that championship level the last few years.

“I thank the hard work, loyalty, and passion that each and every member of our baseball program has given throughout the course of my time as the baseball coach at the University of Dayton. I am and will always be a FLYER.”

The milestones the baseball program has reached since Vittorio’s tenure began in 2000 are numerous. Flyer baseball moved to the Arena Sports Complex into Woerner Field at Spectrum Stadium in 2004. In addition to the program’s first conference championships, Vittorio also coached UD baseball’s first All-American (Brian Blasik), its highest MLB draft pick (Cameron Hobson), and three major league baseball players (Jerry Blevins, Craig Stammen, and Mike Hauschild).

“On behalf of the University of Dayton, I want to extend our sincere thanks to Coach Vittorio for his dedication to the University and passion for our baseball program,” Sullivan said. “He has provided the foundation for our baseball future in his 18 years. Everyone in Flyer athletics admires the way he led his team to benefit others in their community service efforts. He made a lasting impact on Dayton baseball and the student-athletes he has served.”

Vittorio enters the final weekend of the season with a 25-year head coaching record of 674-734-1, including 461-543-1 at Dayton. The Flyers qualified for the A-10 tournament eight times since 2000. Dayton is scheduled to host La Salle Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 12 noon.

An event to honor Vittorio for his years of service to the University and Flyer athletics will be held at a later date. This event will include invitations to Dayton baseball alumni, athletics staff and friends of the program. Details will be announced as they are finalized.