36 arrested on drug charges after ‘Operation Buzz Kill’ in Central Ohio

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says 36 people have been arrested on various drug charges after “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.

A total of 16 women and 20 men were arrested Wednesday, mostly on felony drug charges. Most of those arrests came before 8 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Zanesville and Columbus Police Departments along with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office and countless other government entities and local businesses.

IN CUSTODY

MUG SHOT DEFENDANT NAME CHARGE BOND

Destiny L. Abram

21yrs old
Junction City, Ohio

 Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 Awaiting Extradition

Amy M. Bradford

38yrs old
Crooksville, Ohio

 Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/2 $100,000 Cash / Surety

Brett M. Pingle

32yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Trafficking in Heroin F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety

Randall L. Cook II

40yrs old
Corning, Ohio

 Possession of Drugs F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety

Daton M. Dunwoody

19yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Tampering with Evidence F/3 Awaiting Bond Hearing

Sydney D. Ellis

18yrs old
Lancaster, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety

Austin A. Euman

22yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4 $50,000 Cash / Surety

Bryan K. Ferguson

53yrs old
Somerset, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety

Brian M. Fravel

19yrs old
Juction City, Ohio

 Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/3 $50,000 Cash / Surety

Christopher M. Gleason

28yrs old
Somerset, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety

Darby M. Green

31yrs old
Breman, Ohio

 Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 Awaiting Arraignment

Kayla M. Groves

23yrs old
Roseville, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety

Alice M. Guisinger

44yrs old
Junction City, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety

Amanda D. Hanning

28yrs old
Junction City, Ohio

 Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety

Shelly M. Justice

30 yrs old
Roseville, Ohio

 Trafficking in Drugs F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety

Justin L. Pingle

36yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Trafficking in Heroin F/4 $35,000 Cash / Surety

Jeffery Kerr

46yrs old
Junction City, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety

Dylan M. Kincaid

22yrs old
Hemlock, Ohio

 Permitting Drug Abuse M/1 $2,500 Cash / Surety

Crissie S. Lawson

36yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Trafficking in Heroin F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety

Marcus A. Lockard

26yrs old
McConnelsville, Ohio

 Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 Awaiting Bond Hearing

Shania D. Munyan

18yrs old
Lancaster, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety

Charles K. Perkins

46yrs old
Somerset, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety

Douglas R. Pesimer

32yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Tampering with Evidence F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety

Gage W. Presgraves

20yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 Awaiting Extradition

Sara M. Procacci

27yrs old
Hebron, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 Awaiting Bond Hearing

Stephanie M. Raskey

25yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs w/ a juvenile specification F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety

Koby D. Roush

21yrs old
Somerset, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4 $75,000 Cash / Surety

Laura A. Thomas

43yrs old
Crooksville, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ School Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety

Maressa K. Thompson

22yrs old
Crooksville, Ohio

 Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety

Heather N. Wells

32yrs old
Somerset, Ohio

 Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety

William L. Lemity III

34yrs old
Junction City, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety

Darren J. Zinn

49yrs old
Crooksville, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/2 $250,000 Cash / Surety

Milton J. Clagg

41yrs old
Thornville, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 Awaiting Bond Hearing

Mary H. Lemity

33yrs old
Lancaster, Ohio

 Failure to Appear Warrant Awaiting Bond Hearing

Glenn Alan Skidmore

33yrs old
Nelsonville, Ohio

 Warrant from Athens County for Burglary Turned over to Athens County Sheriff’s Office

Corey A. McKamey

27yrs old
Zanesville, Ohio

 Failure to Appear Warrant Turned over to Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office

Nathan R. Dunwoody

39yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety

Christine M. Fain

42yrs old
Mount Perry, Ohio

 Aggravated Possession of Drugs F/5 Awaiting Extradition

STILL AT LARGE

MUG SHOT DEFENDANT NAME CHARGE BOND

Brenda D. Bright

40yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth with a juvenile specification F/3 WARRANT ISSUED

Melissa G. Goss

26yrs old
Somerset, Ohio

 Failure to Appear – Drug Possession WARRANT ISSUED

Donald V. Icenhower

28yrs old
Junction City, Ohio

 Failure to Appear WARRANT ISSUED

Jeremiah J. Martin

25yrs old
Roseville, Ohio

 Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ a juvenile specification F/3 WARRANT ISSUED

Anthony J. Tampburello

37yrs old
Crooksville, Ohio

 Probation Violation – Trafficking in Drugs WARRANT ISSUED

Melissa J. Mauller

32yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Failure to Appear WARRANT ISSUED

William Brunner

57yrs old
New Lexington, Ohio

 Probation Violation – Trafficking in Drugs WARRANT ISSUED

