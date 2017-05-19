36 arrested on drug charges after ‘Operation Buzz Kill’ in Central Ohio

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says 36 people have been arrested on various drug charges after “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.
A total of 16 women and 20 men were arrested Wednesday, mostly on felony drug charges. Most of those arrests came before 8 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Zanesville and Columbus Police Departments along with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office and countless other government entities and local businesses.
IN CUSTODY
|MUG SHOT
|DEFENDANT NAME
|CHARGE
|BOND
|
Destiny L. Abram
21yrs old
|Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3
|Awaiting Extradition
|
Amy M. Bradford
38yrs old
|Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/2
|$100,000 Cash / Surety
|
Brett M. Pingle
32yrs old
|Trafficking in Heroin F/5
|$20,000 Cash / Surety
|
Randall L. Cook II
40yrs old
|Possession of Drugs F/5
|$10,000 Cash / Surety
|
Daton M. Dunwoody
19yrs old
|Tampering with Evidence F/3
|Awaiting Bond Hearing
|
Sydney D. Ellis
18yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3
|$75,000 Cash / Surety
|
Austin A. Euman
22yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4
|$50,000 Cash / Surety
|
Bryan K. Ferguson
53yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|$20,000 Cash / Surety
|
Brian M. Fravel
19yrs old
|Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/3
|$50,000 Cash / Surety
|
Christopher M. Gleason
28yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|$10,000 Cash / Surety
|
Darby M. Green
31yrs old
|Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|Awaiting Arraignment
|
Kayla M. Groves
23yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/3
|$75,000 Cash / Surety
|
Alice M. Guisinger
44yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|$10,000 Cash / Surety
|
Amanda D. Hanning
28yrs old
|Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4
|$25,000 Cash / Surety
|
Shelly M. Justice
30 yrs old
|Trafficking in Drugs F/5
|$20,000 Cash / Surety
|
Justin L. Pingle
36yrs old
|Trafficking in Heroin F/4
|$35,000 Cash / Surety
|
Jeffery Kerr
46yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|$10,000 Cash / Surety
|
Dylan M. Kincaid
22yrs old
|Permitting Drug Abuse M/1
|$2,500 Cash / Surety
|
Crissie S. Lawson
36yrs old
|Trafficking in Heroin F/5
|$20,000 Cash / Surety
|
Marcus A. Lockard
26yrs old
|Permitting Drug Abuse F/5
|Awaiting Bond Hearing
|
Shania D. Munyan
18yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|$10,000 Cash / Surety
|
Charles K. Perkins
46yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/3
|$75,000 Cash / Surety
|
Douglas R. Pesimer
32yrs old
|Tampering with Evidence F/3
|$75,000 Cash / Surety
|
Gage W. Presgraves
20yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3
|Awaiting Extradition
|
Sara M. Procacci
27yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3
|Awaiting Bond Hearing
|
Stephanie M. Raskey
25yrs old
|Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs w/ a juvenile specification F/4
|$25,000 Cash / Surety
|
Koby D. Roush
21yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4
|$75,000 Cash / Surety
|
Laura A. Thomas
43yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ School Specification F/3
|$75,000 Cash / Surety
|
Maressa K. Thompson
22yrs old
|Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/4
|$25,000 Cash / Surety
|
Heather N. Wells
32yrs old
|Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/4
|$25,000 Cash / Surety
|
William L. Lemity III
34yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|$20,000 Cash / Surety
|
Darren J. Zinn
49yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/2
|$250,000 Cash / Surety
|
Milton J. Clagg
41yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5
|Awaiting Bond Hearing
|
Mary H. Lemity
33yrs old
|Failure to Appear Warrant
|Awaiting Bond Hearing
|
Glenn Alan Skidmore
33yrs old
|Warrant from Athens County for Burglary
|Turned over to Athens County Sheriff’s Office
|
Corey A. McKamey
27yrs old
|Failure to Appear Warrant
|Turned over to Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office
|
Nathan R. Dunwoody
39yrs old
|Permitting Drug Abuse F/5
|$10,000 Cash / Surety
|
Christine M. Fain
42yrs old
|Aggravated Possession of Drugs F/5
|Awaiting Extradition
STILL AT LARGE
|MUG SHOT
|DEFENDANT NAME
|CHARGE
|BOND
|
Brenda D. Bright
40yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth with a juvenile specification F/3
|WARRANT ISSUED
|
Melissa G. Goss
26yrs old
|Failure to Appear – Drug Possession
|WARRANT ISSUED
|
Donald V. Icenhower
28yrs old
|Failure to Appear
|WARRANT ISSUED
|
Jeremiah J. Martin
25yrs old
|Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ a juvenile specification F/3
|WARRANT ISSUED
|
Anthony J. Tampburello
37yrs old
|Probation Violation – Trafficking in Drugs
|WARRANT ISSUED
|
Melissa J. Mauller
32yrs old
|Failure to Appear
|WARRANT ISSUED
|
William Brunner
57yrs old
|Probation Violation – Trafficking in Drugs
|WARRANT ISSUED