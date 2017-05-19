36 arrested on drug charges after ‘Operation Buzz Kill’ in Central Ohio

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says 36 people have been arrested on various drug charges after “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.

A total of 16 women and 20 men were arrested Wednesday, mostly on felony drug charges. Most of those arrests came before 8 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Zanesville and Columbus Police Departments along with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office and countless other government entities and local businesses.

IN CUSTODY

MUG SHOT DEFENDANT NAME CHARGE BOND Destiny L. Abram 21yrs old

Junction City, Ohio Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 Awaiting Extradition Amy M. Bradford 38yrs old

Crooksville, Ohio Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/2 $100,000 Cash / Surety Brett M. Pingle 32yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Trafficking in Heroin F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety Randall L. Cook II 40yrs old

Corning, Ohio Possession of Drugs F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety Daton M. Dunwoody 19yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Tampering with Evidence F/3 Awaiting Bond Hearing Sydney D. Ellis 18yrs old

Lancaster, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety Austin A. Euman 22yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4 $50,000 Cash / Surety Bryan K. Ferguson 53yrs old

Somerset, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety Brian M. Fravel 19yrs old

Juction City, Ohio Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/3 $50,000 Cash / Surety Christopher M. Gleason 28yrs old

Somerset, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety Darby M. Green 31yrs old

Breman, Ohio Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 Awaiting Arraignment Kayla M. Groves 23yrs old

Roseville, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety Alice M. Guisinger 44yrs old

Junction City, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety Amanda D. Hanning 28yrs old

Junction City, Ohio Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety Shelly M. Justice 30 yrs old

Roseville, Ohio Trafficking in Drugs F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety Justin L. Pingle 36yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Trafficking in Heroin F/4 $35,000 Cash / Surety Jeffery Kerr 46yrs old

Junction City, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety Dylan M. Kincaid 22yrs old

Hemlock, Ohio Permitting Drug Abuse M/1 $2,500 Cash / Surety Crissie S. Lawson 36yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Trafficking in Heroin F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety Marcus A. Lockard 26yrs old

McConnelsville, Ohio Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 Awaiting Bond Hearing Shania D. Munyan 18yrs old

Lancaster, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety Charles K. Perkins 46yrs old

Somerset, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety Douglas R. Pesimer 32yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Tampering with Evidence F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety Gage W. Presgraves 20yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 Awaiting Extradition Sara M. Procacci 27yrs old

Hebron, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ Juvenile Specification F/3 Awaiting Bond Hearing Stephanie M. Raskey 25yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs w/ a juvenile specification F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety Koby D. Roush 21yrs old

Somerset, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/4 $75,000 Cash / Surety Laura A. Thomas 43yrs old

Crooksville, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ School Specification F/3 $75,000 Cash / Surety Maressa K. Thompson 22yrs old

Crooksville, Ohio Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety Heather N. Wells 32yrs old

Somerset, Ohio Trafficking in Drugs w/ Juvenile Specification F/4 $25,000 Cash / Surety William L. Lemity III 34yrs old

Junction City, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 $20,000 Cash / Surety Darren J. Zinn 49yrs old

Crooksville, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth F/2 $250,000 Cash / Surety Milton J. Clagg 41yrs old

Thornville, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Meth F/5 Awaiting Bond Hearing Mary H. Lemity 33yrs old

Lancaster, Ohio Failure to Appear Warrant Awaiting Bond Hearing Glenn Alan Skidmore 33yrs old

Nelsonville, Ohio Warrant from Athens County for Burglary Turned over to Athens County Sheriff’s Office Corey A. McKamey 27yrs old

Zanesville, Ohio Failure to Appear Warrant Turned over to Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Nathan R. Dunwoody 39yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Permitting Drug Abuse F/5 $10,000 Cash / Surety Christine M. Fain 42yrs old

Mount Perry, Ohio Aggravated Possession of Drugs F/5 Awaiting Extradition

STILL AT LARGE

MUG SHOT DEFENDANT NAME CHARGE BOND Brenda D. Bright 40yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth with a juvenile specification F/3 WARRANT ISSUED Melissa G. Goss 26yrs old

Somerset, Ohio Failure to Appear – Drug Possession WARRANT ISSUED Donald V. Icenhower 28yrs old

Junction City, Ohio Failure to Appear WARRANT ISSUED Jeremiah J. Martin 25yrs old

Roseville, Ohio Aggravated Trafficking in Meth w/ a juvenile specification F/3 WARRANT ISSUED Anthony J. Tampburello 37yrs old

Crooksville, Ohio Probation Violation – Trafficking in Drugs WARRANT ISSUED Melissa J. Mauller 32yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Failure to Appear WARRANT ISSUED William Brunner 57yrs old

New Lexington, Ohio Probation Violation – Trafficking in Drugs WARRANT ISSUED