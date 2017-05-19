Car services worried about Fentanyl residue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Last week an East Liverpool police officer overdosed on the job after coming into contact with a few grains of Fentanyl.

Not only did the overdose surprise the officer, but now local tow companies are wondering how vulnerable they are.

At Davidson’s Garage in Dayton, they sometimes collect cars involved with overdose related accidents and arrests.

“The First thought into my mind is after EMS has left and police officers and you have had an OVI crash because of someone using. That tow truck driver may be at risk to an exposure to Fentanyl,” said Owner of Davidson’s Garage, Cindy Davidson.

After realizing just how easy it is to overdose off a small amount of Fentanyl, Davidson picked up the phone.

“I’ve been calling out to other garages, making them aware of my concerns. They are all going, Oh, I never thought of that.”

Finding out that people in her industry are not aware of the risks, Davidson took her concern to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Her hope is that training and financial resources can be made available for tow truck drivers, mechanics and collision repair shops.

“We believe that he will be on board and that he will understand that we need help too. I anticipate to be honest that later I’ll hear back from him,” said Davidson.

She hasn’t heard back yet but wants her message to reach Attorney General Mike DeWine.

“Help me protect my employees. Help me save lives. We didn’t ask for this and it’s kind of being thrown on everybody,” said Davidson.

She thinks that any service that deals with cars should have Narcan on hand in case a worker comes into contact with Fentanyl.