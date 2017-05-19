Charges approved for mother of two children shot

Claudena Helton mugshot/Montgomery County Jail


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday charges against the mother of the two children shot Thursday.

Claudina Helton, 30 has been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Helton was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday after police say she shot her eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son in the head.

Helton’s 11-year-old daughter was home at their Lori Sue Avenue home when the shooting happened but was not harmed.

Montgomery County Children Services confirmed Friday there is an open case against her. They said they’re now working to see to the welfare of her three children. They can either be placed in foster care or sent to live with a relative.

