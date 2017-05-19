Dayton Police investigate early morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Hearthstone Drive.

Officers went to a home in the 1600 block of Hearthstone around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his wrist.

The victim said a man wearing a mask and dark clothing shot him, then fled the area in a black or silver vehicle.

Police say two young children and the victim’s mother were also inside the house at the time of the shooting. They weren’t hurt.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about any arrests in connection with the shooting.