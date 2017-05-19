Dayton Police investigate early morning shooting

By Published:
Dayton Police investigate a shooting on Hearthstone Drive.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Hearthstone Drive.

Dayton Police on the scene of a shooting on Hearthstone Drive.

Officers went to a home in the 1600 block of Hearthstone around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his wrist.

The victim said a man wearing a mask and dark clothing shot him, then fled the area in a black or silver vehicle.

Police say two young children and the victim’s mother were also inside the house at the time of the shooting. They weren’t hurt.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about any arrests in connection with the shooting.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s