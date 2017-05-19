Fairborn Intermediate School celebrates ‘Hero Day’

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at a Fairborn school were happy with a field trip that never left the school.

“The horn, the siren. Any buttons they can push, they want to push,” Fairborn City Schools Resource Officer Nathan Penrod said.

The parking lot of the Fairborn Intermediate School was transformed into a hot-spot for first responders.

“They come out here, and just kind of see their eyes bright up, their smiles,” Officer Penrod said.

Today is “Hero Day”. It’s a chance for students to say “thanks” to first responders.

“It’s gratifying. It’s a thankless job for the most part. But when the kids come out here, and we get cards sometimes. They say thank you for what you’re doing, thank you for being a hero,” he said.

Students said they were excited about CareFlight landing, and taking off as they watched around the school.

The mastermind behind the operation — a hero in a different uniform.

“I get the joy of seeing the looks on the kids faces. And the fun they’re having. Some of the questions they’re asking,” Stephen Puckett, the organizer for Friday’s event said.

Puckett has been a volunteer firefighter for the majority of his life — close to 30 years.

The school’s custodian still wanting to make a difference.

“The love for the kids. I like to do things to help out. Even though I’m the custodian I still like to be a part of the kids learning and things,” Puckett added, “This gives the kids an opportunity to see that there’s more than just writing tickets or fighting fires.”

These kids — are learning the weight that comes with being a first responder. Knowledge that may lead them to save lives one day.