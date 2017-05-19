Fire crews called to Huber Heights restaurant

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a restaurant Friday night for a fire.

The call came in around 8:30 from the Taco Bell in the 8200 block of Centerpoint 70 Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived they saw flames and smoke coming from the building.

The fire is now under control but dozens of firefighters remain on the scene. The building was evacuated and everyone made it out safely, according to firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters believe the fire was started outside the building.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

