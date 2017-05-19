Helping baby animals until they’re ready

(KBJR) It’s spring time which means babies when it comes to the animal kingdom.

Many animal babies that are sick, injured or orphaned arrive at rehab centers across the U.S. in need of love and attention.

When people in the region find helpless or hurt animals, they can bring them to Wildwoods where trained wildlife rehabilitators can raise babies and nurse older animals back to health and send them back into the wild.

Animal care coordinator Tara Smith says Wildwoods is funded by donations from animal lovers only.

She says she’s grateful so many people are willing to donate which allows them to help animals of all kinds.

Smith says working at Wildwoods is so rewarding because every day is different, and she never knows what kinds of animals are going to arrive at the center.