Mother fatally overdoses with 3 children in house

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman in Troy fatally overdosed on drugs with her three children inside their house.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, Troy Police went to a house in the 2700 block of Huntington Drive around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Danille Saunders dead from an apparent overdose. Troy Police say Saunders was previously charged with possession of drugs on January 11th.

Three children, ages 4, 6 and 11 were home when Saunders died. Miami County Children’s Services was contacted and the children are now in the custody of a family member.

Troy Police say they’ve seen five overdoses, including two apparent overdose deaths in the past week.