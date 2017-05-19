Mother fatally overdoses with 3 children in house

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman in Troy fatally overdosed on drugs with her three children inside their house.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, Troy Police went to a house in the 2700 block of Huntington Drive around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Danille Saunders dead from an apparent overdose. Troy Police say Saunders was previously charged with possession of drugs on January 11th.

Three children, ages 4, 6 and 11 were home when Saunders died. Miami County Children’s Services was contacted and the children are now in the custody of a family member.

Troy Police say they’ve seen five overdoses, including two apparent overdose deaths in the past week.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s