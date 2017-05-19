OSHA proposes $280K fine for steel plant safety violations

By Published:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal safety group says it has proposed a $280,000 fine against an Ohio steel plant for violations over lead exposure and hazards caused by unsafe machinery.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the proposed fine Friday against Republic Steel in Canton, which is 65 miles south of Cleveland.

The agency says a 64-year-old worker suffered a broken pelvis after being struck by a piece of equipment in December 2016. OSHA says it opened a second investigation eight days later after workers complained about lead exposure. OSHA says it found evidence of seven exposure incidents.

The company has 15 working days to respond to the agency’s findings.

A message seeking comment was left with a company attorney Friday afternoon.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s