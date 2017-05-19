Man escorted off plane following disturbance on flight to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON) – Law enforcement is responding to a flight that landed at Honolulu International Airport Friday morning.

American Airlines Flight 31, an Airbus A321 from Los Angeles to Honolulu, landed safely at 11:35 a.m.

However, the airlines says crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft due to a disturbance during the flight.

Our sister station in Hawaii, KHON2, spotted a man being escorted off the plane.

The FBI is actively investigating.

The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement:

“The Secretary has been briefed on the incident today with American Airlines Flight 31. The aircraft is currently on the ground, and the individual who disrupted the flight has been detained. DHS is prepared to assist other federal and local law enforcement agencies as they investigate the incident. At this time, there are no other reports of disruptions to flights. We continue to monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution and will provide updates as necessary.”