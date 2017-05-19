PHOTOS: Reward offered for the arrest of these suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers want your help to find these suspects. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of these men.

Dedrick Moreland

Dedrick Moreland has several warrants through multiple police departments in Montgomery County for Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, and Having Weapons while Under a Disability. He has a criminal history of Involuntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Robbery. Moreland is a 35-year-old male, 6’00, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Pamela Jenkins

Pamela Jenkins has several warrants through Montgomery County for Child Neglect and the Dayton Police Department for traffic violations including Driving without a License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Failure to Reinstate License. Police believe that she may be associated with Dedrick Moreland. She has a criminal history of Possession of Drugs and Criminal Theft. Jenkins is a 41-year-old female, 5’07, 240 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Anthony Murphy

Anthony Murphy has an active arrest warrant through Dayton Police Department for Felonious Assault. He has a criminal history of aggravated assault and breaking and entering. Murphy is a 30-year-old male, 6’0, 190 lbs., with brown balding hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Dayton, Ohio.

Jamar Warren

Jamar Warran has multiple warrants through the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Failure to Comply, and Receiving Stolen Property. He has a criminal history of Failure to Comply with Order of Police Officer, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Endangering Children. Jamar Warren is a 20-year-old male, 5’10, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips” (select Miami Valley Crime Stoppers as the agency). You never have to give your name, just the information. Information that leads to an arrest will get a reward of up to $2,500.