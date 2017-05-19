Raiders beat Flames to set up Saturday showdown for HL title

FAIRBORN (WDTN) – Down 2-0 early, Wright State rallied for three runs in the fourth and made that stand up for a 3-2 Horizon League victory over UIC Friday night at Nischwitz Stadium, setting up a showdown Saturday for the league regular-season and the right to host next week’s league tournament.

UIC needed just three batters to go up 2-0 in the first as Thomas Norton was hit by a pitch to start the game and, one out later, Cody Bohanek drove the first pitch he saw over the fence in left for a two-run home run, his seventh of the season.

WSU, however, put together a rally in the fourth to take the lead for good. Matt Morrow and Gabe Snyder started the inning with singles and both scored as Seth Gray drove a double to the fence in left center. After Gray moved up to third on a Cory Heffron fly ball to right, Kevin Whatley delivered a two-out hit to left to plate Gray with the go-ahead run.

Ryan Weiss (7-1) went the first six innings for the Raiders, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out five. Jeremy Randolph retired eight of the 10 batters he faced, striking out four, before Derek Hendrixson earned his ninth save on a comebacker with the potential tying run on second.

JD Orr, and Gray each had two hits for Wright State (36-18, 21-8 Horizon), which closes out the series with UIC (35-15, 21-8) with a 2:00 game on Saturday to also wrap up the regular season. The winner takes the Horizon League regular-season title and will host next week’s league tournament that starts on Wednesday.

WSU’s five seniors–Daniel Arthur, Mark Meyer, Trevor Swaney, Nick Weybright and Whatley–will be honored following the game.