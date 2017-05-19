Reports: WH Lawyers research impeachment

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – CNN is reporting White House lawyers have begun researching impeachment procedures in an effort to prepare.

Officials still maintain impeachment is a distant possibility, according to the report.

CNN reports lawyers in the White House have consulted with experts in impeachment during the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings work, according to a person who has been briefed on the issue.

Earlier this week, Rep. Al Green called for impeachment on the House floor.

READ MORE: Congressman calls for impeachment of President Trump

“I do not do this for political purposes Mister Speaker,” Green said on the floor. “I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for.”

 

