Rockies roll Reds 12-6, losing streak at 7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring single during Colorado’s eight-run rally on Friday night, and the Rockies extended the best start in their history with a 12-6 victory over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.

Amarista’s three-run shot off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) sparked the big sixth-inning rally. Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta. Amarista kept it going with an RBI single during his second at-bat in the inning, matching his career high with four RBIs. Colorado sent 14 batters to the plate and piled up nine hits overall.

Cincinnati hadn’t allowed that many runs in an inning since 2015, when it gave up 10 at Colorado.

The Reds have lost seven straight, their longest skid since they dropped 11 in a row last May.

