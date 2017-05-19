Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning issued in Miami Valley

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Darke County until 4:15 p.m. Friday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Miami Valley until 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says e could see high and gusty winds along with some hail. The strongest of the storms should move through the area by 10:00 p.m.

