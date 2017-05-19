State Rep. Huffman running for Ohio Senate seat

(WDTN) — Ohio State Rep. Stephen A. Huffman (R) says he’s running for the Ohio Senate Seat in District 5.

Huffman is currently the State Rep. for Ohio’s 80th District, which covers parts of Darke and all of Miami Counties. He is the former Miami County Coroner.

The District 5 Senate seat is currently held by Bill Beagle, who can’t run again due to term limits.

Huffman is currently serving his second term in the Ohio House.

The District 5 Senate seat includes all of Miami and Preble Counties, the southern portion of Darke County and parts of the western portion of Montgomery County.

The Republican primary for the District 5 Senate seat is May 2, 2018.