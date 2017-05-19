Trammell’s triple leads Dragons past Hot Rods

Dayton, Ohio—Taylor Trammell’s three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a 1-1 tie and the Dayton Dragons held on to defeat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-2 on Friday night. The game featured a brilliant pitching performance by Dragons starter Tony Santillan, who had a perfect game until the first Bowling Green hit with one out in the seventh inning.

With the Dayton win, the Dragons held onto their one game lead over West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division. The Dragons improved to 28-13 on the year. They are 17-4 over their last 21 games and 16-2 over their last 18 home games.

The game was tied 1-1 when the Dragons rallied in the eighth. Hector Vargas began the inning with a base hit and Michael Beltre followed with a bunt single. T.J. Friedl grounded into a fielder’s choice as Vargas was thrown out at third. Brantley Bell walked to load the bases with one out, and Trammell followed with a drive to the gap in left-center that brought in all three runners and gave the Dragons a 4-1 lead.

Bowling Green loaded the bases with no one out in the ninth, but Dragons reliever Brian Hunter got the next three hitters to strand the tying run at first. The Hot Rods did push across one run in the inning on a sacrifice fly to close out the scoring.

Santillan did not allow a ball to leave the infield until the sixth inning and retired the first 19 batters of the game. He allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh but pitched out of trouble. For the third straight start, Santillan did not walk a hitter. He struck out five.

Dragons reliever Ryan Hendrix (4-1) allowed the tying run in the eighth but was credited with the win. Hunter notched his third save by working the ninth.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when John Sansone led off the frame with a double to the fence in left, went to third on Bruce Yari’s ground out, and scored on Cassidy Brown’s sacrifice fly. Neither team scored again until the eighth.

The Dragons collected seven hits. Vargas was 2 for 3. The triple by Trammell was his fourth of the season.

Dragons host the Hot Rods (17-22) in the third game of the series on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. Scott Moss (5-1, 2.20) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Kenny Rosenberg (0-2, 5.33, 2.33). Saturday night’s game as well as the series finale on Sunday afternoon will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.