VIDEO: Volcano in Mexico erupt with dramatic force

MEXICO STATE, Mexico (NBC) – Mexico’s Popocatepetl erupted early Thursday in a dramatic show of force.
The eruption shot ash, water, vapor and gas into the air and lava down the sides of the volcano.
The ash and smoke plume rose over a mile into the sky.
Popocatepetl has been active since the mid-1990s, but recent eruptions have been stronger than in the past.
Authorities have put some towns near the volcano on stand-by for evacuation.
There are more than 3,000 volcanoes in Mexico. Fourteen of those are active.