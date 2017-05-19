VP Pence to observe Armed Forces Day at WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Saturday to give remarks and meet with service members and their families to honor U.S. Armed Forces Day.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the base at 3:00 p.m. 2 NEWS will be there and you can watch his remarks on WDTN.com as well as our Facebook page.

Vice President Pence will be in Grove City, Pennsylvania earlier in the day to deliver the keynote address at Grove City College’s 137th Commencement Ceremony.

He will travel to South Bend, Indiana after his speech at Wright-Patt and on Sunday will deliver the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame.