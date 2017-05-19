Wright State University to cut 71 jobs, leave 107 more vacant

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is cutting 71 jobs in an effort to correct a major budget deficit.

The University on Friday released a plan to cut costs. Along with cutting 71 jobs, the University also plans not to fill 107 current vacant positions.

The 71 job cuts will include four faculty members, 24 classified employees and 43 unclassified employees.

Of the 107 current vacant positions, 35 are faculty, 14 are classified and 58 are unclassified positions.

By cutting the 71 jobs and not filling 107 more positions, the University estimates it will save nearly $13.9 million dollars. The total amount of budget cuts will save the University more than $14.1 million annually, according to projections.

The University also released a list of goals for the new budget which include:

produce a balanced budget with a minimum $5 million surplus to begin restoring reserves

Maintain instructional and educational components of our mission as the highest priorities

Create and maintain a strong culture of fiscal accountability

Sustain prioritization and review processes to ensure continuous efficiency and effectiveness

2 News reporter Natalie Tendall has been following the Wright State budget situation from the beginning. She’ll break down the University’s plan tonight on 2 News.