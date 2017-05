KISER LAKE STATE PARK, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching Kaiser Lake after a boat was found capsized Saturday evening.

Crews were called out to Kiser Lake near St. Paris around 7:30 p.m.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paris Fire Department and a dive team are on scene searching the water for a possible victim or victims.

2 NEWS will update the story as it develops.