Dragons produce first No-Hitter

DAYTON, Ohio—Dayton pitchers Scott Moss, Carlos Machorro, and Brian Hunter combined on the first nine-inning no-hitter in Dragons history on Saturday night as they defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 2-0. The game officially marked the second no-hitter in the 18-year existence after Johnny Cueto threw a weather-shortened five-inning no-hitter in 2006.

Moss went the first six innings and left the game after throwing 84 pitches. He walked three batters and hit two while striking out five. Machorro pitched the seventh and eighth innings, retiring all six batters he faced with three strikeouts. Hunter pitched a perfect ninth inning, notching one strikeout.

The ninth inning began when Bowling Green’s Michael Brosseau flied out to center field on a routine play for Dayton’s Jose Siri. Hunter struck out Nathaniel Lowe, and then got Rene Pinto to ground out to third baseman John Sansone to end the game and complete the no-hitter.

There were two hard hit balls in the game by the Hot Rods. Robbie Tenerowicz began the second inning with a line drive directly at Dragons shortstop Hector Vargas, who made the play. In the fourth, Lowe lined hard to Taylor Trammell in left. The 27 Bowling Green outs included nine strikeouts, seven fly outs, nine ground outs, and one runner caught stealing.

Ironically, the no-hitter came just 24 hours after Dragons pitcher Tony Santillan took a perfect game into the seventh inning on Friday before surrendering two hits.

With the Dayton win, the improved to 29-13 on the year. They are 18-4 over their last 22 games and 17-2 over their last 19 home games. The Dragons began the day with a one-game lead over second place West Michigan.

The Dragons scored in the second inning when Cassidy Brown walked with one out, went to second on a ground out, and scored on Vargas’ RBI single to left. In the third, the Dragons scored again when T.J. Friedl singled to center and eventually scored from second on Tyler Stephenson’s two-out double to right-center.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Stephenson was 3 for 4 and Bruce Yari went 2 for 4.

Moss (6-1) won his fifth straight start. Over those five games, he has allowed only one earned run in 27 innings.

Dragons host the Hot Rods (17-23) in the last game of the series on Sunday at 2:07 p.m. as Dayton tries for the series sweep. Wennington Romero (3-1, 1.97) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s JD Busfield (3-2, 1.85). Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).