Ohio supreme court justice backs legalizing marijuana

JOHN SEEWER , Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill says it’s time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.

The lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office says making marijuana legal is working in Colorado and doing it in Ohio would bring hundreds of millions of dollars in sales taxes.

O’Neill is considering a run for governor but he doesn’t plan on making a decision until the end of the year. He spoke Friday night to the Wayne County Democratic Party in northeastern Ohio.

O’Neill says he not only wants to legalize marijuana but also release all non-violent marijuana offenders from prison.

He says doing those two things would generate an estimated $350 million to both combat drug addiction and create a mental health network run by the state.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s