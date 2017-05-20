Scattered showers and storms this weekend.

By Published:

There are a lot of outdoor activities this weekend.  Be prepared for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Of course there will be dry stretches of weather, but not a lot of sunshine and it will be humid.  A frontal boundary is along the Ohio river this morning.  North of the front, we have seen some patchy dense fog.  As the front tries to lift north today, the fog will lift and scattered showers and storms will develop along the front.  There is a slight risk of severe weather today.  Main threats will be heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.  The best chances for stronger storms will be later this afternoon and tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High near 80

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. High 77

Unsettled weather continues on Sunday with the passage of a cold front.  It is a slow moving system and showers and storms will be in the forecast for most of the day on Sunday.  Monday it will be cooler, less humid and plenty of sunshine.  Temperatures next week are expected to be slightly below normal for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

