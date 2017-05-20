Slain Kirkersville police chief to be laid to rest

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
(Source: WCMH)

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Today, mourners will say their final goodbyes to Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario.

The 36-year-old was killed in the line of duty just over a week ago when a gunman opened fire behind a nursing home in Kirkersville.

Friends and family gathered Friday night to reflect on DiSario’s legacy in the community. Later this morning, they will gather at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene to lay DiSario to rest.

DiSario’s body was brought to the church in a processional from downtown Columbus Friday afternoon. Countless law enforcement officers participated, and civilians lined the streets to pay their respects.

DiSario leaves behind six children and an expectant wife.

The funeral service will begin at 10am today. You can watch it live on WDTN.com The interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on the 6400 block of High Street in Lockbourne. Y

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s