TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Police and the Montgomery County Combined Task Force Agency will be conducting an OVI sobriety checkpoint Saturday.

It will begin at 8:00 p.m. in the area of 1001 Shiloh Springs Road, according to a press release.

Task force coordinator Carlene Maynes advises there will be various hours of OVI saturation patrol throughout Montgomery County throughout the month of May.