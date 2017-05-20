VP Mike Pence speaks to Wright-Patterson service members

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence had a few stops on his schedule Saturday, three to be exact.The second stop brought the VP to historic Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

More than 200 military members and their families waited for Vice President Mike Pence to take the stage.

“We had a 1,000 people that wanted to come but we could only have 220. We could of packed this place,” said Col. Rick Johns.

The Vice President took the stage, greeted with a standing ovation.

In a speech lasting roughly 10-minutes, the VP thanked our local heroes on this Armed Services Day.

The Vice President highlighted the importance he believes Wright-Patterson Air Force Base brings to our nations security.

“In fact today. The research, development and testing that happens here ensures the unquestioned dominance of the United States Air Force in the skies across the world,” said the VP.

“Wright-Patt, Thank you!” he echoed.

After the speech, the VP shook the hand of every service member that got in line to meet him.

“It’s pretty exciting. Happy to have him come visit us,” said Senior Airman, Nathaniel Payne.

“It’s just a surreal experience to get the opportunity to do this. It’s really incredible,” said Lt. Micah Vaughan.

“It’s a great honor to have the Vice President come all the way out here for us, it helps moral. It’s great,” said Payne.

“I’ve been in the Air Force for 34 years and I’ve been all over the world. The Miami Valley is one of the greatest places I’ve ever seen for loving their military. To have the Vice President come here and say the words he said, thank you, thank you. That’s all we want to hear,” said Col. Johns.

The VP left Wright-Patterson for South Bend, Indiana where he will speak at the University of Notre Dame on Sunday.